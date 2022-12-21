2 more arrests in Allegheny County Jail contraband investigation

Dec. 21—A day after a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer was charged as part of a contraband investigation, county police announced the arrest of two more men accused of being part of the smuggling scheme.

County officials said inmate Lamar Castile, 42, and William Gilliam, 33, both of Pittsburgh, were charged with contraband, criminal conspiracy and related offenses, part of an internal affairs investigation at the jail.

On Monday, former corrections officer Raymond Toomey, 34, of Pittsburgh was arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail.

A corrections sergeant became suspicious after Toomey had contact with an inmate that violated existing procedure, according to county police. The inmate, who wasn't named, was searched and a substance believed to be synthetic cannabinoids or K2 was found. Investigators interviewed Toomey, who later consented to a search of his car and suboxone was found in Toomey's vehicle, police said.

Investigators used data made available from the download of two seized phones and an interview with Toomey to identify Castile and Gilliam, police said.

Gilliam was arrested at Pittsburgh Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was due in court for a preliminary hearing on charges of strangulation and simple assault, stemming from an incident in October 2022.

New court dates for Castile and Gilliam have not been set, according to court records.

