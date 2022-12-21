2 more arrests made in Allegheny County Jail contraband investigation

Two additional arrests have been made in a contraband investigation that lead to a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer being charged.

According to a news release, Allegheny County police obtained arrest warrants for 42-year-old Lamar Castile, an inmate of the jail, and 33-year-old William Gilliam.

Police said Castile and Gilliam were charged with contraband, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police served Castile with an arrest warrant Monday night. He is still in jail and is awaiting arraignment on these charges.

Gilliam was arrested at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building on Tuesday afternoon by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. He was taken to jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The first arrest in the case was 34-year-old Raymond Toomey, a former corrections officer who is also a former Pittsburgh police officer with a checkered past.

Toomey is accused of selling K-2, which is synthetic marijuana, to an inmate.

Castile and Gilliam were identified as the individuals receiving the contraband and the individual who was suspected of providing the contraband and payment to Toomey.

Toomey was released on a non-monetary bond. He is awaiting his preliminary hearing in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

