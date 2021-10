Oct. 2—SYRACUSE — Police are investigating another pair of barn fires in southern Elkhart County, the latest in a series of similar blazes in the area since spring.

The first fire was reported at 9:39 p.m. Friday at 72648 C.R. 43, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said. The second was at 11:17 p.m. at 13394 C.R. 48.