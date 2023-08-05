2 more bodies found after New Jersey house explosion, police say

The bodies of two more people have been recovered after an explosion and subsequent fire reduced a south New Jersey home to ashy rubble, bringing the overall death toll to four.

The incident unfolded on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. in Buena, about 40 miles southeast of Philadelphia. Several nearby homes were also damaged in the blast, which remained under investigation on Saturday.

Franklin Township Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said it is being treated as a criminal case until a cause can be determined.

“We kind of err on the side of caution just in case it is — we can’t go backward,” he told ABC News 6. “So at this point, we’re going to treat it as a criminal investigation until we determine whether it’s not or it is.”

The remains of three people were found in the debris before 8 p.m. on Thursday while the fourth victim’s body was found around 2 p.m. Friday at the base of the burned structure, the Franklin Township police said.

Authorities have not identified any of the victims, but said those likely in the house at the time of the blast included two men, ages 52 and 73, and two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. A 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were also rescued by civilians and flown to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where the infant was in critical condition and the teen was stable, police said.

It’s not clear if they were related.

With News Wire Services