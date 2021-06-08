2 more charged in connection with Duluth homicide; reports shed new details on shooting

Jun. 8—Two additional suspects allegedly admitted to firing shots at the scene of a Duluth homicide last month.

Tyrone Deshun Childs Sr., 25, and Eddie Ezra Conyers Jr., 17, each appeared in court Monday facing multiple charges involving their actions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting death of 22-year-old Juamada Keller Anderson Jr.

Newly filed court documents state that both men admitted to investigators that they fired after Anderson was shot in the head — allegedly by 17-year-old Patrick Wilson Battees Jr. — on the 100 block of East Third Street on May 22.

A total of five people have now been formally charged in connection with the incident, which occurred in daylight hours along a public street. Four people have been accused of discharging firearms, though no additional injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, new details continue to trickle in on the circumstances of the shooting, including suspected links to a July shooting incident involving Battees.

Suspects arrested last week amid evolving investigation

Childs, who was arrested Thursday, allegedly told police he was sitting in a white van across the street at the time of the homicide. He admitted to firing a 9 mm handgun at "some Native dude" after Anderson was struck. Childs said he then handed the gun off to an unidentified juvenile male.

The complaint does not clearly indicate whether Childs was shooting at Battees or another person present at the scene, where a fight had broken out.

Childs, who has prior drug and gun convictions, is charged in State District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting, intentional discharge of a firearm endangering safety and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

Conyers was located by police on Thursday on the same block where the homicide had occurred. He allegedly admitted he was present at the time of Anderson's death.

"According to respondent, he wanted to see a fight and when he heard shots he dove to the ground," a juvenile delinquency petition states. "He then admitted that he had fired five times. Respondent also identified himself in a photo from the video of the incident."

Police said they found a handgun in Conyers' waistband and fentanyl in his pocket at the time of his arrest. Conyers remains under court supervision after being adjudicated as delinquent in an aggravated first-degree robbery case.

Conyers is now charged in juvenile court with reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, and third- and fifth-degree possession of fentanyl. He remains in custody at Arrowhead Juvenile Center.

Battees, who turns 18 next week, is also at AJC, awaiting results of a mental health evaluation before his intentional second-degree murder case can proceed. Prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Another alleged shooter, Markus Seville Morris, is described as the "final suspect" sought by police. A warrant remains out for the arrest of the 31-year-old, who allegedly was seen on video shooting at Battees after Anderson was hit.

Authorities allege that Morris handed off his weapon to Laurel Larice Ladd Jr., 25, who has posted bond after appearing on a charge of aiding an offender.

Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a May 25 news conference that a lack of reliable witness statements, coupled with the revelation of the "secondary shooting event," had complicated the case and required significant investigative resources, including surveillance video and door-to-door canvassing, to better piece together the circumstances.

Police investigate ties to 2020 shooting

While authorities have not publicly identified a motive or the nature of the dispute that led up to Anderson's death, additional police reports filed in court provide some new insight.

The reports indicate that Battees and Anderson were conversing on the porch of an apartment building and that the fight and gunfire ensued only after Morris and Ladd arrived on the scene, apparently to confront Battees over his role in a 2020 shooting case.

Investigators said in the reports that Morris and Ladd were seen pulling into an alley parking lot near the building at 6 p.m. They were seen talking and gesturing as if "forming a plan," according to a report.

Video allegedly shows Morris walking up to Battees on the porch and demonstrating "pre-attack cues by sizing up Battees and pulling his shorts up." Anderson can then be seen getting between the two men before Morris pushes him against the railing, the report states.

Investigators said Ladd could then be seen entering the confrontation and punching Battees, as does a woman. As the scuffle moves toward the sidewalk, Ladd reportedly could be seen handing an item — which investigators believe to be a gun — to Morris.

Battees is then allegedly seen taking out his own firearm and shooting, striking Anderson as the crowd begins to disperse. Video allegedly shows Morris pointing his gun and shooting at Battees before handing the weapon back to Ladd.

Battees had been released from the Douglas County Jail roughly a week before the incident after serving a 9-month sentence for a high-speed pursuit that followed a shooting in Duluth's Harbor Highlands development last July.

Battees was not charged in St. Louis County with that incident, which police said left a 32-year-old man with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. However, according to newly filed police reports, several parties told investigators that Ladd is a relative of the victim from that case.