2 more charged in connection to Fashion Place Mall shooting

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Two more men have been charged in relation to the Fashion Place Mall shooting earlier this month.

Yessa Harun Nena, 20, of Midvale, and Michael Peter, 18, of West Jordan, were charged with causing a riot and obstructing justice, both third-degree felonies, according to court documents filed Monday in 3nd District Court.

Imanuill Ahmed was charged last week with eight counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm as well as a third-degree felony charge for riot with bodily injury or property damage, and third-degree felony obstructing justice.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Fashion Place Mall. Officers found multiple bullet holes in the east storefront of the Container Store, saying some bullets made it through the glass and into the store.

Surveillance footage was pulled from different areas of the mall. One video showed five men, including Ahmed, Nena, and Peter, go to a kiosk inside the mall and wait around for a few minutes. Another man, the kiosk employee, had just arrived at the kiosk to go to work when Nena reportedly approached him and tried to shake his hand, the documents state.

The employee said he did not know Nena nor the several other man standing nearby and did not feel safe, so he started to leave, the documents state. The men, reportedly wearing masks and hoods with their hands in their pockets, allegedly followed him out.

When the employee got to his car, he said he saw one of the men holding a gun to the side of his hip. Concerned that if he drove away the men would shoot, the employee said he got out of his car to “talk them down,” the documents state.

When the employee got out of his car, the men allegedly already had a gun out.

The employee said one of the men accused him of “disrespecting a cousin” and asked him about gang affiliations, the documents state. During this conversation, two of the men allegedly walked closer to the employee, one with his gun out and finger on the trigger pointed at him, the employee said.

Fearing for his life, the employee pulled a gun from his bag and “shots were fired,” the documents state.

Additional surveillance video shows Ahmed firing his weapon in the direction of the employee as he is running away from the area, the documents state. Eight shell casing were reportedly found in the area detectives determined Ahmed shot from.

Police spoke to Ahmed, who told them “the other guy shot so he shot back,” the documents state. Ahmed said he fired the whole clip.

Nena and Peter denied involvement in the situation.

