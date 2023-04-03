2 more charged in homicide case where body was found in Nantahala National Forest

Alison Thomas.

ASHEVILLE - Two more people have been charged and arrested in a case where a woman's body was found in the Nantahala National Forest, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

In a March 23 Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office announced that the U.S. Marshals Service had arrested 29-year-old Shawn Adkins of West Virginia. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On March 31, "Law enforcement personnel from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old William Mulenex of Brevard" in connection to the case, according to another post from the Sheriff's Office.

The two bring the total number of announced arrests in the suspected murder to five.

The Sheriff's Office has said that Alison Thomas, 37, was last seen on Feb. 13 on Flint Ridge Road in northeastern Union County. Deputies, detectives and crime scene detectives began investigating her disappearance on Feb. 17, the day it was reported, according to the agency. She was found in the Nantahala National Forest, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

