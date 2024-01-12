2 more charged in robbery of gambler’s casino winnings outside his Mahtomedi home

Two more men have been charged for their alleged roles in last month’s beating of a Mahtomedi man and robbery of more than $38,000 as he arrived home from a casino.

Philip William Davids Sr., 59, of Chisago City, and Shawn Eric Lewis Sr., 52, of Minneapolis, were charged by warrant last week with aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with the Dec. 10 attack on the 67-year-old man after he pulled into his driveway from Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

Davids and Lewis Sr. were arrested this week and remained at the Washington County jail on Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The other men — Lewis’ son, Shawn Eric Lewis Jr., Tristin Tyler Jacox-Mann and Deangelo Romaine Jacox — were arrested after they fled the robbery and led law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in Maplewood. They were charged the next day.

Casino acquaintances

According to the criminal complaints, the Mahtomedi man told police he returned home from Treasure Island Resort & Casino with $38,100 in cash about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 10 when a red pickup pulled up to his home in the 700 block of Griffin Court. Two men got out of the truck and began punching and kicking him.

During the attack, two women relatives came out of the man’s house. The men threatened that they “were going to kill the girls,” the complaints state, and one pointed a gun at one of the women and said, “You (expletive) better go inside or we will kill you.”

The men fled the scene, and the man who had been robbed took after them in his own vehicle.

He pulled over and met up with a sheriff’s deputy, while other law enforcement officers pursued and eventually stopped the suspects’ pickup truck near the intersection of Minnesota 36 and White Bear Avenue.

The man later told police that he ran into Davids, a man he knew from his prior gambling, while at the casino on Dec. 9. He said he believed Davids was following him that night, so he went to the bathroom to try to lose him. Davids followed him into the bathroom and struck up a conversation.

When he left the bathroom, he saw Davids make a phone call. When he left the casino, he saw Davids trying to catch up to him, according to the complaints.

Telephone calls

Investigators discovered through analyzing cell phones that Jacox-Mann and Lewis Sr. had made 20 calls to each other in the hours leading up to and shortly after the robbery.

“Additionally, during the pursuit of the three suspects by law enforcement, Jacox-Mann and (Lewis Sr.) were engaged in additional phone calls,” the complaints state.

Meanwhile, MnDOT highway camera footage showed a red SUV following the victim as he pursued the suspects on Highway 36. Lewis Sr. is the registered owner of the SUV, according to the complaint.

The victim told investigators he previously had seen the red SUV while at a Festival Foods near his home, and that it followed him home.

Squad video footage of the pursuit showed that the SUV did not pull over when law enforcement began pursuing the pickup. After the truck exited the highway in an attempt to evade law enforcement, the SUV slowed down, “as if to see what may happen to the (truck) containing the three suspects,” he complaints state.

Lewis Jr., 35, of Bloomington, Jacox-Mann, 32, of Golden Valley, and Jacox, 32, of Coon Rapids face charges of aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery, aiding and abetting second-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting threats of violence-reckless disregard risk. Jacox was also charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

The criminal complaints do not mention whether the money has been recovered and a spokeswoman for the Washington County sheriff’s office declined comment Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation.

