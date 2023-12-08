2 more charged in Unity stabbing incident

Dec. 8—Two more people have been charged in connection with a stabbing and robbery in Unity this week.

Troopers filed charges Thursday against Michael J. Hafner, 22, of North Versailles, and Antonio James McMahon, 20, of McKeesport. Hafner was arraigned Thursday night and denied bail. An arrest warrant was issued for McMahon.

State police said they were among a group of people were invited by a friend of the man who ultimately was stabbed to hang out at a home on Latrobe Crabtree Road on Monday evening.

The group began talking about guns and the resident, who had a handgun and $5,000 lying on a coffee table, showed them several rifles he owns, police said. A fight broke out and the man who was stabbed in the leg during it told investigators members of the group grabbed his rifles and pointed them at him.

The suspects fled with the firearms and $5,000, according to court papers. The wounded man was hospitalized.

Charged earlier this week were Shane Patrick O'Toole, 21, of Munhall, and Sean Chase Jones, 19, of McKeesport. O'Toole was denied bond. He and Hafner were being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Preliminary hearings are set for Dec. 18.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones. All of the suspects are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft and related offenses.

