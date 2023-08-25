2 more eye drop products recalled after being linked to potentially deadly bacteria

The Federal Drug Administration is warning people to stop using two more eye drop products after the agency found bacterial contamination in some of them.

According to a notice posted on the FDA's website, consumers should not use Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops.

"Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection," the FDA announced in the recall issued Tuesday.

Several eye drops and ointments have been recalled.

Federal health regulators reported that due to the industry’s recent manufacturing issues with eye drops, officials conducted sampling and testing based on Dr. Berne’s drops and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops. Testing found both products contaminated with microbes and that they were not sterile.

Product recalls: Check USA TODAY's database for latest recall news

The FDA reported Dr. Berne voluntarily recalled its affeted MSM Drops 5% Solution on Monday.

But health officials reported LightEyez "has not responded to FDA or taken action to protect consumers." The federal agency said it emailed the company on Monday "seeking to discuss FDA’s concerns" with their product.

4 deaths linked to eye drops: Recalled contaminated eye drops linked to bacteria have led to a fourth death, CDC says

What if I used the eye drops?

Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection are urged to immediately contact a doctor or their health care professional.

According to the recall, both products also contain methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), an unapproved drug illegally marketed in the U.S., the federal health regulator reported.

"There are no legally marketed ophthalmic drugs that contain MSM as an active ingredient," the FDA said.

Frozen corn and mixed veggie recall: Kroger, Food Lion, Signature Select vegetables recalled for listeria risk

No issues reported with either product yet

So far, no issues have been reported in connection to either product, the FDA said.

People who bought either eyedrop product are urged not to use it and toss it in the trash.

The FDA is asking people, including health care professionals, to report issues with all medicine to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More eye drop products recalled after linked to bacteria contamination