2 more Green Bay-area men arrested in case of man's burned body was found near UWGB campus

GREEN BAY - Two more men have been arrested in the case of an Ashwaubenon man whose burned body was found on the northern edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

Green Bay police remain tight-lipped regarding details, but on Wednesday announced that arrests of two people in connection with the death of Jason Mendez-Ramos on Sept. 28.

Police have yet to reveal a motive in the homicide case.

Both were taken into custody at their Green Bay-area residences without incident, questioned by detectives, and taken to the Brown County Jail. Details on the charges recommended are not available.

In late January, prosecutors charged Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, 29, of Green Bay, with mutilating a corpse as party to a crime. He is due in Brown County Circuit Court for a Feb. 21 arraignment.

Early on Sept. 28, law enforcement officials found a body on fire near the northeast entrance to the Cofrin Memorial Arboretum, a natural area encircling UWGB's campus.

