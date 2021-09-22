2 more men arrested in Northern Ireland over murder of journalist Lyra McKee

The Police Service of Northern Ireland on Wednesday arrested two additional men in connection with the murder of investigative journalist Lyra McKee, who was killed covering a riot in Londonderry in 2019, AP reports.

Driving the news: The two men arrested Wednesday, ages 24 and 29, were detained under the Terrorism Act, per AP.

Three men have been charged with McKee's murder, including two charged last Friday.

The big picture: The New IRA, a dissident republican group operating in Northern Ireland, has claimed responsibility for McKee's death, and said its members shot the journalist accidentally while targeting police, per AP.

The two men charged last week were granted bail and were ordered to return to court on Oct. 7.

