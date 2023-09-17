2 more minors charged as adults in Poppy Avenue triple shooting case

Two more minors have been charged as adults in the triple shooting case that led to the death of a six-year-old girl.

This comes more than two weeks after police said the drive-by happened on Poppy Avenue in Orlando. The six-year-old’s mother was also shot but is expected to be okay.

19-year-old Isaiyah Wright also died. Police said he was involved in the shooting,

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

17-year-olds Brandon Pickett and Kny Adams both had their cases moved out of juvenile court Saturday. All four arrested are now facing the same charges. 15-year-old Nico Brown, Pickett, Adams and 18-year-old Ricky Bowery Jr. are facing two counts of second-degree murder, shooting into a building, and one count of attempted felony murder.

Criminal defense attorney Eben Self told Channel 9 Newshe’s not surprised.

Read: Othal Wallace found guilty of lesser charge for murder of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor

“The question becomes, is it the right thing to do? And is it the right thing to do for our community? There are lots of criticisms of the juvenile justice system. One of those criticisms is, it takes a lot of criminal offenses before the sentences catch up with those juveniles because we treat juveniles differently than we treat adults,” Self said. “But this prosecutor believes that we should treat juveniles as adults.”

Newly appointed State Attorney Andrew Bain promised the public through a statement just one week ago that “gang and gun violence in our community will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Read: Hurricane Lee: Post-tropical cyclone weakens after making landfall in Nova Scotia

Self said this is different from some other state attorney’s offices that oftentimes treat the non-shooters differently than the shooter.

Police are still on the lookout for a fifth suspect, Tyrik Nichols. Anyone with information that they believe could help investigators can call Orlando Police or the Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a $5.000 reward.

Read: Operation Positive Direction: OPD, community members restore home of Orlando teacher

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.