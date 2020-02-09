Coronavirus cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship rise to 69, including 12 from U.S.

Six more passengers, including another American, have fallen ill on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that is quarantined off the coast of Japan, bringing the ship's total to 69 passengers who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The nationalities of the newly diagnosed passengers have not been revealed to Princess Cruises representatives, public relations director Negin Kamali told USA TODAY late Saturday.

The cruise ship is one of several affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted cruise lines to issue quarantines and perform testings and screenings. Meanwhile, some ports are denying cruise ships entry for fear of the virus spreading.

The coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, has spread across the globe with more than 34,963 confirmed cases and 725 deaths as of Saturday evening. The majority of the cases are in mainland China. Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

The first American has died in China, the U.S. embassy in Beijing reported Saturday morning.

According to an earlier count announced before the six new cases were brought to light, 12 passengers diagnosed with coronavirus were Americans, the cruise line said. The ship is under quarantine until Feb. 19.

The ship, which had been off the coast of Yokohoma, Japan, is out to sea for a 24-hour period to produce fresh water.

Meanwhile, Holland America's MS Westerdam cruise ship is one step closer to disembarkation this week.

"We can confirm that we have received preliminary approval for a port of disembarkation next week," the cruise line confirmed in a statement provided by Erik Elvejord, its director of public relations, though it did not name the location.

"However, before we receive final confirmation, we are required to do a complete passport review of all guests and crew in order to ensure that no one has traveled in mainland China in the past 14 days," it continued. "We know that our guests are anxious for a port confirmation, as are we."

The Westerdam, which has 1,455 guests and 802 crew members, made a stop in Hong Kong last week. It was subsequently was denied entry to ports in Guam, the Philippines and Japan.

Holland America said the ship was sailing on a southwesterly course in the South China Sea. According to the ship-tracking website VesselFinder.com, it was off the west coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines as of Saturday evening.

The ship has enough fuel to last until the end of the voyage, which was supposed to end Feb. 15

There are no known cases of coronavirus on board despite reports to the contrary, the cruise line said, and the MS Westerdam is not in quarantine.

"We have no reason to believe there are cases of coronavirus on board," Elvejord said in an email Friday morning.

World Dream passengers have disembarked

Passengers aboard the World Dream disembarked Sunday at Hong Kong's Kai Tek Cruise Terminal after tests revealed no one on board had coronavirus. As of 5:30 p.m. local time, all passengers had disembarked.

"Dream Cruises is pleased to report that the Department of Health has confirmed that all guests and crew onboard World Dream have passed extensive health screenings and temperature checks, and all of the samples taken from the 1,814 crew members have tested negative for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)," the cruise line told USA TODAY in a statement provided by spokesman Steven Tang early Sunday morning.

"Guests onboard World Dream have been cleared to disembark the ship this afternoon and Dream Cruises will be arranging shuttle transportation and assisting international guests with complimentary hotel accommodations and the rebooking of onward travel arrangements."

The ship spent Saturday under quarantine near Hong Kong while it waited for the test results to come back. Earlier in the day, Dream Cruises anticipated that the process might keep them under lockdown until Tuesday.