2 more Rite Aid stores set to close in Sacramento region as part of bankruptcy process

Two more Rite Aid locations in the Sacramento area have been added to the company’s closure list as part of its bankruptcy process.

Rite Aid has planned to close stores statewide, including several in the Sacramento area and Northern California region, since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

The two Sacramento region stores added to the closure list this week are in Auburn and Placerville, according to new court documents.

Which Rite Aid locations are closing in the Sacramento region?

The retail pharmacy chain plains to closed nine locations in the Northern California region, including locations in Sacramento, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe to the list.

Here are the Rite Aid drugstores expected to close around the area:

4980 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Ave., Arden Arcade

4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

10570 Twin Cities Road, Galt

1020 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

11230 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

420 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn

31 Fair Lane, Placerville

It was unclear Thursday when those locations will shut their doors. The timeline for the closures is subject to change, according to court documents.

Why are Rite Aid stores closing?

A report shows Rite Aid’s bankruptcy has resulted from years of its underperformance compared with other drug retailers. This has yielded a weakened competitive position, elevated financial leverage and limited cash flow for the company.

After closing several hundred stores across California and the country, Rite Aid is predicted to have around 2,000 stores remaining.

It will remain the third-largest drugstore chain in the United States, behind competitors Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health.

