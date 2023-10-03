2 more sexual abuse charges filed for Asheville acupuncturist; 6 more people come forward

Editor's note: This story contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

ASHEVILLE - Following a 90-year-old acupuncturist’s arrest Sept. 26, six more potential victims have reported to Asheville police that they were sexually assaulted by Shi Ying Kuai, police say.

Kuai now faces two new counts of sexual battery, on top of his previous felony charge of second-degree forcible sex offense and misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Four of the additional cases are within APD jurisdiction while the other two fall outside their jurisdiction, spokesperson Samantha Booth told the Citizen Times Oct. 2.

“We are continuing to work with those other law enforcement agencies,” Booth said.

One victim reported an incident of sexual abuse from April, in which Kuai allegedly “lifted the victim’s shirt, removed (their) bra and sucked on (their) breast … by force and against the will of the other person,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Citizen Times Oct. 2. Another victim alleged they were sexually abused in August, and according to another warrant, Kuai “grabbed (the) victim’s breasts with both hands, and then grabbed (their) crotch … by force and against the will of the other person.”

The Citizen Times does not name victims of sexual assault without their permission.

Kuai was first arrested Sept. 26 after a victim told APD detectives that they sought treatment from Kuai in August at his clinic on Arlington Street, and during their acupuncture session, they were sexually assaulted, according to an APD news release. On Aug. 22, Kuai allegedly “inserted his fingers into (the victim’s) vagina” while he knew the victim was “physically helpless,” according to an arrest warrant obtained Oct. 2.

The acupuncturist was originally held under $100,000 in bonds at the Buncombe County Detention Facility but was released on an appearance bond signed Sept. 28, meaning he must pay the full bond amount if he fails to appear on his next court date. After his second arrest, Kuai was released after posting an additional $20,000 bond.

Kuai has court dates set for Oct. 18 and Nov. 11 in Buncombe County District Court. He was originally assigned Kerry Glasoe-Grant as his public defender, but she has since indicated that due to a language barrier, a change in lawyer is likely.

More: Candler man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes dating back to 2018

APD encourages potential victims to make a report, which can be done by calling APD at 828-252-1110. To report a tip anonymously, text TIP2APD to 847411.

APD partners with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center to support victims of sexual offenses. The FJC can be contacted at 828-250-6900.

