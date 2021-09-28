After 2 shootings last weekend, there have been 181 shootings on area expressways this year

Two men were shot at in separate expressway shootings last weekend. Neither were wounded in the attacks but the ongoing violence brought the total number of shootings on area expressways to 181, according to Illinois State Police.

The first shooting took place on Interstate 57 near 103rd Street when a 25-year-old man from Chicago was traveling south Saturday. His car sustained damage but he was not hurt.

All southbound lanes of I-57 were closed from about 5:50 to 6:20 p.m., investigators said.

In an unrelated shooting later the same day, a 48-year-old man from Dolton was traveling east on the Eisenhower Expressway, west of Kostner Avenue, when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle about 10:20 p.m. His vehicle was damaged but he wasn’t hurt.

These shootings mark the 180th and 181st reported shootings on Chicagoland expressways, state police spokeswoman Sgt. Delila Garcia said.

Shootings on expressways this year have far exceeded those in all of 2020, when there were 128 such shootings, according to state police data. And in 2020 there had been more than twice the number of shootings than the 52 expressway shootings in 2019. There were 43 in 2018, according to the state police.

The Tamara Clayton Expressway Act, which went into effect in January 2020, allocated $12.5 million for Illinois State Police to place high-resolution cameras along area roadways in an effort to deter and detect these sharply increasing shootings. Installation of the high-speed license plate-reading cameras began more than a month ago.

Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shootings is asked to contact state police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

