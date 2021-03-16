2 more South Carolina men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

1 / 2

2 more South Carolina men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

John Monk
·3 min read

Two more South Carolinians who allegedly took part in the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S Capitol were arrested Monday.

That brings to five the number of South Carolinians who have been linked to the riot. Four of the five face formal charges; another is being investigated, according to court records.

The two York County men were to appear before Magistrate Judge Paige Gossett in federal court in Columbia Monday afternoon.

One is Eliaz Irizarry, 19, of Rock Hill and the other is Elliott Bishai, 20, of Fort Mill, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

They are both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, illegally knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds.

A friend of Irizarry and Bishai tipped federal authorities off to the presence of the two men inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

The friend said he and others in a Civil Air Patrol Unit that Irizarry and Bishai belong to recognized the two men in photographs being circulated by the FBI in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, the complaint said.

Irizarry and Bishai are believed to be the first persons from York County to be charged in the capitol riots.

The other three South Carolinians that authorities have linked to the Capitol attack are:

William Norwood III, of Greer, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

Andrew Hatley is charged with “uttering threatening, or abusive language, or engag(ing) in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress.” He is also charged with engaging disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

James Giannakos, of Gilbert in Lexington County, is being investigated in connection with being at the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to an FBI search warrant. He has not been charged.

In Washington, federal prosecutors last week filed a court document that says, “The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence.”

The document says, “Over 300 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol Attack... The government expects that at least one hundred additional individuals will be charged.”

So far, the document says, “a combined total of over 900 search warrants have been executed in almost all fifty states and the District of Columbia.”

Documents and evidence accumulated to date in the Capitol attack investigation include: more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage from multiple law enforcement agencies and approximately 1,600 electronic devices.

The evidence also includes the “the results of hundreds of searches of electronic communication providers, over 210,000 tips, of which a substantial portion include video, photo and social media, and over 80,000 reports and 93,000 attachments related to law enforcement interviews of suspects and witnesses and other investigative steps.”

Recommended Stories

  • Two men arrested, charged with assaulting Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6

    Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios were arrested for assaulting Capitol Police officer Sicknick but were not charged with his death.

  • 2 charged with assaulting Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6 riot

    Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting but not killing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Two charged in Capitol attack on officer who died

    Two suspects were charged on Monday in the attack on Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was rushed to the hospital after being sprayed with a chemical irritant during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and died the next day.The FBI alleges that Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios worked together to spray an unidentified, but powerful, chemical agent on at least three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6.The two men face multiple counts, including assaulting police with a deadly weapon, but neither were charged with killing Sicknick. According to the complaint, the FBI said the two men "appeared to time the deployment of chemical substances to coincide with other rioters' efforts to forcibly remove the bike rack barriers that were preventing the rioters from moving closer to the Capitol building." Thirty-two-year-old Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania, was arrested after stepping off an airplane at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Thirty-nine-year-old George Tanios was arrested at his home in Morgantown, West Virginia.More than 300 people have already been charged in connection with the riots at the Capitol, and the Justice Department said last week it intends to file charges against more than 100 additional defendants.Five people, including Sicknick, died as a result of the Capitol siege by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who were hoping to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Elliot Page Opened Up About Coming Out

    The actor made history as the first transgender man to appear on the cover of&nbsp;Time&nbsp;magazine.

  • Missing woman found dead near Los Angeles-area hiking trail

    Narineh Avakian, 37, of Glendale, was discovered near the Mount Waterman Trail in Los Angeles, police said.

  • Alibaba's browser removed from Chinese Android app stores

    Chinese app stores have removed Alibaba Group's UC Browser for mobiles, after it was criticised on Chinese state television's annual consumer rights show for including medical ads by unqualified companies. China has been tightening regulation of its vast internet sector, with the Alibaba e-commerce empire founded by billionaire Jack Ma facing especially heavy scrutiny. UC Browser could not be downloaded on Android app stores operated by major Chinese phone makers Huawei, Xiaomi Corp and Vivo as of Tuesday evening.

  • Rob Gronkowski wants to ‘dip my toes’ into free agency

    TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski has never been a free agent. He’s all about experiencing things once in his life. While the Bucs tight end says he is focused on returning to Tampa Bay in 2021, he also would like to see what it’s like to be enticed by other NFL teams. It’s almost been considered a forgone conclusion that Gronkowski wouldn’t want to leave the Bucs or quarterback Tom Brady, his longtime ...

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • London Police's Treatment of Women at a Vigil Prompted Fury. Campaigners Say a Reckoning Is Overdue

    The heavy-handed policing at a vigil for Sarah Everard prompted fury across the country

  • The 2 Robbies podcast: Arsenal-Tottenham, Man United’s direction, Pulisic latest

    Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down Matchweek 28 of the 2020-21 Premier League season as the lads discuss all of the latest headlines.

  • Make a traditional full Irish breakfast for St. Patrick’s Day, then take a nice, long nap

    We’ve reached the eve of another (another!) restricted, constricted, and COVID-fraught St. Patrick’s Day. If you miss the idea of starting the morning by jostling your way through a crowded bar for your first green beer of the day, we’ve got another idea. You can make today special by recreating that staple of B&Bs all over the Emerald Isle: the Full Irish Breakfast. Here are all the elements to fill up your plate, but feel free to mix and match any way you’d like. And don’t forget to schedule in a nap for later in the afternoon, because you’re going to need it.

  • How Dawn Staley, South Carolina plan to handle the isolation of NCAA’s bubble

    The Gamecocks have tried to create their own bubble all season, but now protocols are “heightened 10 times more.”

  • Mike Tannenbaum suggests Bears go after Andrew Luck or trade for Sam Darnold

    This is the craziest solution for the Bears quarterback saga we've heard yet.

  • Peloton Is Expanding Into Apparel With New Adidas Partnership

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) could be entering the clothing market after footwear maker adidas (OTC: ADDYY) announced a new partnership with the connected fitness leader. While the announcement was vague as to what was to come, adidas hinted there could be cross-merchandising opportunities, saying the two companies "see great potential to surprise and delight our highly engaged communities by multiplying the power of both brands." During its investor presentation last week, adidas said it was shifting to a business model mostly focused on direct-to-consumer sales, which will account for about half of total net sales by 2025.

  • Report: Chiefs agree to terms with RB Darrel Williams on one-year deal

    Williams was a key depth piece at running back for the Chiefs this season.

  • How the 2021 Chevy Tahoe Z71 Rescued My Snowed-In and Extremely Stuck Rally Car

    All-terrain tires, proper four-wheel drive, and loads of ground clearance come in clutch to save the day.

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.

  • Russian newspaper seeks investigation into 'attack' with chemical substance

    A Russian newspaper that has exposed official corruption and human rights abuses urged Moscow city authorities on Tuesday to investigate what it said was an attack on its offices with a chemical substance. Novaya Gazeta, whose reporters have been subjected to numerous attacks since it was founded after the Soviet Union collapsed, reported a foul chemical smell at its Moscow editorial offices on Monday, which it described as a deliberate attack. Emergency service sources cited by Russian news agencies said nothing dangerous had been detected and that the smell appeared to have come from a basement sewer.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton slams Nancy Pelosi for blaming Trump for border crisis

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi says the Biden administration inherited a 'broken system' at the southern border.

  • Did the Trump White House Create a Batshit Report on Dominion Voting?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos via Getty/APIt was billed as an “an explosive report” on the “foreign ties” of election technology company Dominion Voting Systems that Donald Trump’s legal team was sending to state legislators to give them “a rundown” of supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election. But despite the Trump team’s apparent eagerness to tout the report and its claims in December 2020, three months later nobody seems to want to cop to authoring it.Katherine Friess, the Trump legal team volunteer whose name is on the cover page of the report, titled “Dominion Voting Systems Overview 12/2/20,” and in metadata embedded in the document, says she had nothing to do with it. Friess and Bernie Kerik, a former New York City police chief under former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a volunteer with the Trump legal team, say the report was sent to the legal team by a then-White House aide to former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. The former senior Trump official refused multiple opportunities to comment on the record for this story.The difficulty in identifying an author for a report which Trump’s team once seemed happy to brag about underscores the extent to which the looming threat of lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems has cast a pall over veterans of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Dominion have filed $1.3 billion lawsuits against Trump personal lawyer Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and pillow magnate Mike Lindell for their alleged defamation of the company’s voting software, with more suits reportedly on the way.Senior Trump campaign officials including the former president and legal team chief Giuliani publicly aired since debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion, from nonexistent ties to Venezuela to fake “deleted” votes. But Friess and Kerik’s claims that a Trump administration aide shared the report with the campaign’s legal team suggests the White House was even more involved in the effort to raise questions about Dominion’s products.The Dominion report first surfaced publicly in early December in an article on the Gateway Pundit, a pro-Trump conspiracy site. The story claimed that the Trump campaign was using the document to brief state legislators on their claims of voter fraud. The report describes itself “an overview” of Dominion Voting Systems’ “history, executives, vote manipulation ability and design” and “foreign ties,” and repeats a number of claims that have since been discredited, including that Dominion has ties to “several state-run Venezuelan software and telecommunications companies” and that the company’s products use software from another election technology firm, Smartmatic.Here’s How Hugo Chavez, Dead Since 2013, Became Responsible for Trump’s Election LossFriess’ name appears on the cover page and metadata embedded in a PDF uploaded to Archive.org linked to by The Gateway Pundit. In an email to The Daily Beast, Friess insisted that she had nothing to do with the report and didn’t know how her name came to be on the document.“I did not have anything whatsoever to do with the research, writing or production of the Dominion report. I have no idea how my name came to be on a cover page for it, who did that, or why,” Friess told The Daily Beast, claiming that the report was “disseminated” by a member of Navarro’s team.Kerik, who was pardoned by Trump for a host of felony charges and later aided the Trump legal team in its crusade to nullify President Joe Biden’s victory, said Friess wasn’t involved with the production of the Dominion report. “It was actually sent to the mayor’s legal team by [a person with] Peter Navarro’s office [on] 11/29, however, I’m not sure [Peter] saw it before we received it.”Kerik continued, “It is my belief that Navarro did not see it, and I don’t believe he authored it. However, it was sent to me and the legal team via a then-White House aide who worked for Peter.”In a phone call Monday, Kerik read The Daily Beast the email that the “then-White House aide” sent on Nov. 29, but he declined to name who sent it. The Daily Beast has since confirmed that the sender was indeed an official who worked in the Trump White House.Kerik worked alongside Giuliani on the Trump legal team collecting affidavits alleging irregularities in the 2020 election and “liaising with people who wanted to discuss the issue with the president or mayor,” he said. Kerik added that Friess “had never met Giuliani or the president prior to coming in and volunteering to assist in the legal effort. I was the one who introduced her to the mayor. I was in the White House with her the first time she met [Trump], and that was a meeting with Giuliani and [others].”Navarro, a staunch Trump loyalist, also authored three documents, collectively dubbed “The Navarro Report” (“The Immaculate Deception,” “The Art of the Steal,” and “Yes, President Trump Won’), which erroneously alleged widespread voter fraud and irregularities that tipped the election from Trump to Biden.Friess made news recently when her name surfaced as part of a visit by a Giuliani-linked forensic team that traveled to Antrim County, Michigan, in November to copy voter data in connection with a local lawsuit against county officials. The Record Eagle reported that Friess “bragged” about having recently dined with Trump and Rudy Giuliani to local officials, but Friess says she’s never had dinner with Trump and “certainly” has “never claimed to have done so.”Friess says she joined the Trump legal team as “a volunteer attorney, to ensure election integrity, like hundreds of other volunteer attorneys across the country.”According to Kerik, she “assisted in the preparation of legal documents, interviews, and reviewed affidavits; and coordinated travel, legislative hearings and meetings, as directed by the mayor or myself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.