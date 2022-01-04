2 more Springfield women charged in Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
Mahailya Pryer and Cara Hentschel
Ten months after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, two Springfield women have been charged for their alleged participation in the day's events.

In a federal case that was unsealed this week, Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer have both been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.

Court documents say Hentschel and Pryer were charged based on an online tip to the FBI pointing investigators to Hentschel’s Facebook page where she had posted photos of her and Pryer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

After some investigating, the FBI was able to identify the two women on security footage inside the Capitol building and then used cellphone location data to further verify they were inside the building at the time of the riot, according to court documents.

The FBI says it was also able to obtain a search warrant in July for Hentschel’s Facebook account where she had messaged with several people about what she did while inside the Capitol building.

More: Ex-Springfield teacher and her husband plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

In one exchange from January, Hentschel allegedly wrote, “we storm peloskis [Pelosi's] office and took her beer. She drinks Corona.”

In another, when asked if she made it to the chambers Hentschel allegedly said, “not to the chambers, but I was inside.” She also sent the person a photo, which appears to have been taken from inside the U.S. Capitol during the events of Jan. 6, according to court documents.

When asked to sit down with the FBI for interviews, court documents say both women declined. With Pryer adding she didn’t think she did anything wrong but did not want to “incriminate herself,” and Hentschel telling a third party who was cooperating with the FBI that they “could not prove she committed any crimes if she refused to speak to them.”

Neither woman had an attorney listed for this case.

Five other Springfield-area residents, including a teacher, have been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot. Nationwide, more than 600 people have been charged for the events of that day, which left five people dead and forced lawmakers to seek shelter, including then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Following the riot, the now-former President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives who accused him of inciting the violence at the Capitol by pushing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

More: Springfield brothers charged with participating in riot at US Capitol

