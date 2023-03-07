2 more suspects identified, wanted by police in killing of Lewisville pawn shop owner

Two suspects have been identified and are wanted by police on murder charges in the killing of a Lewisville pawn shop owner.

Damonta Jerone Skinner, 19, and Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner, 17, are wanted by police in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of Daniel White, 54.

Another suspect, JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, was identified and arrested Feb. 25 by Lewisville police.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, three young men, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV, rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 S. Mill St., confronted White and tried to rob the store, police said.

One of the robbers shot the store owner in the chest, police said. All three left the scene in the red SUV and headed south on Mill Street toward I-35 East.

The two suspects who are at large fled to Dallas after fatally shooting White and are believed to still be in the South Dallas area, according to police.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411 or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com or through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.