2 more suspects in Orlando neo-Nazi display turn themselves in, FDLE says

Two more people suspected to be involved in a neo-Nazi display over Interstate 4 earlier this summer have turned themselves in and were charged with criminal mischief, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

On Tuesday, Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, turned themselves in to the Orange County Jail for their role in hanging swastikas and antisemitic messages on an overpass along the Daryl Carter Parkway bridge on June 10, FDLE said.

In an emailed news release Wednesday, FDLE said the suspects placed banners along a fence without receiving written permission, which violates a new state law (HB 269) that prohibits individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission.

Murray and Rains are the third and fourth suspects to be arrested in connection with the case within the last seven days.

Last Wednesday, Jason Brown, 48, was booked in the Brevard County Jail on an out-of-county warrant accusing him of playing a role in the display. On Sunday, Anthony Altick, 36, was jailed on a warrant by authorities in Alachua County and faces a similar criminal charge for allegedly hanging banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando.

Brown was identified as a member of the Order Of The Black Sun, a Florida-based neo-Nazi network the Anti-Defamation League said was formed in 2023 “by long time affiliates of Florida’s overlapping white supremacist network.”

FDLE did not associate Altick, Murray or Rains as members of the neo-Nazi group in news releases.

Court records show they were released after each posted a $500 bond.

According to an affidavit for Altick’s arrest, FDLE agents and Orange County deputies used a video posted on the Order of the Black Sun’s website to identify potential suspects.

