2 more suspects plead not guilty in nursing student’s death

Two men charged with murder in the death of a nursing student are going to trial.

Tychicus Dobie and Adonis Smith pleaded not guilty Thursday in the murder case of 27-year-old Kendal Crank.

Marquis Smith who was also charged with murder pleaded not guilty in September 2022.

Prosecutors said in March 2019, Adonis and Marquis Smith and Dobie were involved in a shootout on North Tryon Street and a stray bullet struck Crank while she was driving to nursing school, killing her.

The first of three trials could start sometime this year.

