2 more teens, 6 juveniles charged in triple stabbing in Middleborough, police say

Police have charged eight more suspects, two 19-year-olds and six juveniles, in connection with a triple stabbing in June that left three other teens injured, one critically.

Two 19-year-old Middleborough teens, Matthew Brow and Alaiis Barrows, were charged with assault and battery, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said Wednesday.

Six juveniles -- four males and two females -- were also charged with assault and battery, Perkins said. An arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.

Hours after the stabbing, Jayden Wainwright, 18, of Middleborough, was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail in the Plymouth County House of Correction. He was charged with attempted murder and also with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At 12:05 a.m. Saturday, June 24, police received a 911 call reporting multiple people stabbed in the area of the power lines on Wall Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two 19-year-old men suffering from stab wounds.

One 19-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital in critical condition, police said. That victim remains hospitalized, Perkins said Wednesday.

Another 19-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in New Bedford, police said.

A third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed in the leg and was taken to a Taunton hospital by a private citizen, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW