2 more teens arrested in shooting of Hailey Stephens at Casa Grande party

Two more teenagers were arrested on Saturday morning in connection with the death of Hailey Stephens, a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a house party last weekend, bringing the number of arrests in the case to a total of nine, according to Casa Grande police.

The teenagers arrested on Saturday morning were two boys aged 13 and 15. They were facing first-degree murder charges, according to police.

Seven more people, including six teenagers and an 18-year-old man, had previously been arrested. At least three of them were facing murder charges and four faced charges of criminal trespassing.

Stephens, a Casa Grande Union High School student, was shot in the head early in the morning on Nov. 26 while she was attending a house party at a vacant home. She died after being hospitalized in critical condition.

The other teenagers believed to be involved in the shooting included three 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old. None of the minors who were arrested as of Saturday afternoon were identified by police and they all had been booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center.

An 18-year-old identified as Jesiah Amaru Street also was arrested after he turned himself in to the police on Wednesday night.

The Casa Grande Police Department said the investigation was still active and asked anyone with information to continue to contact police.

Those with information can call Detective Nicholas Elliott at the department's nonemergency number at 520-421-8700, Ext. 7, or by emailing him at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov.

Tips and information also can be submitted directly to Silent Witness at www.casagrandesilentwitness.com, via the P3 App at www.p3tips.com, or by calling 520-836-2100.

"Any relevant information is useful," police said.

