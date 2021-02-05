2 more Trump supporters who took a private jet to the Capitol riot have been arrested and charged

Ashley Collman
katherine schwab jason lee hyland
Left: Katherine Schwab (circled) with Jenna Ryan while traveling to Washington, DC, for a pro-Trump rally. Right: Jason Lee Hyland (circled) seen inside the Capitol. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

  • Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab were charged in connection with the Capitol riot this week.

  • The Texas realtors flew on the same private jet to the January 6 Trump rally as Jenna Ryan.

  • Schwab told officials Ryan's social-media posts from the riot made the group look "bad."

One of the most high-profile arrests to come out of the Capitol riot is that of the Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who took a private jet to Washington, DC, and brazenly posted on social media during the breach - including posing in front of a shattered Capitol window.

Now, two more Texas real-estate agents who flew with Ryan to Washington, DC, have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot. They are Jason Lee Hyland, 37, and Katherine "Katie" Schwab, 32.

The duo was arrested earlier this week - Schwab on Monday and Hyland the next day, according to the Justice Department - and face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Both Schwab and Hyland attended a pro-Trump rally before they stormed the Capitol, officials said.

jason lee hyland
Hyland (circled) and four others seen near the private jet they used to fly to Washington before the Capitol riot. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Schwab told authorities that the weekend before the rally, she had posted on Facebook about plans to travel to Washington, and asked if any Trump supporters wanted to join her, according to her criminal complaint.

She said she and four other "patriots" flew to Washington the day before the rally, and that she only knew Hyland, according to the complaint. The identities of two of those travelers are not known.

Hyland told authorities that he organized the private jet to Washington, according to his criminal complaint.

According to the complaint Hyland had sent a message to the group titled "Patriot flight," saying: "Thanks for joining me to DC to stand up for America. This will be historic - no matter the outcome."

katherine schwab
Schwab is seen on surveillance footage entering the Capitol. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Schwab and Hyland told authorities that on the morning of the Trump rally, they had left their hotel early to attend the rally on the Ellipse.

Schwab said they listened to speeches until around 10:30 a.m., when they started to walk toward the Capitol. However, nothing was happening at the time and it was "very cold outside," so Schwab, Hyland, Jenna Ryan, and another member of the group decided to return to their hotel, according to Schwab's criminal complaint.

At the hotel, Schwab said they watched the news, and when they heard that the Capitol had been breached, they decided to head there to "see what was going on," the complaint said.

jason lee hyland 2
Hyland (center). United States District Court for the District of Columbia

This is where Hyland's story slightly differs. According to his criminal complaint, he told authorities that before they left the hotel, they didn't know what was happening at the Capitol, only that there were a lot of people present.

Hyland and Schwab said they took an Uber back to the Capitol, and proceeded to join the throngs entering the building.

Read more: Election-fraud liars are scrambling to avoid lawsuits, but they can't retract the damage they've done

Schwab said "she was pushed by the crowds" into the Capitol, while Hyland described a "funnel" of people entering the building while two Capitol Police officers held the doors open to them, the complaint said.

"Hyland asked if he could go inside, and one of the police officers said, 'everyone else is,'" the complaint said.

jenna ryan 2
One of Jenna Ryan's social-media posts from the riot. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Hyland said he was only in the Capitol "for a very short time," and left as soon as he heard a "loud bang, similar to a flash bang." Schwab said she asked for a police officer's help in getting out of the building when the crowds started to crush her.

Schwab admitted in her interview with authorities that Ryan's social-media posts and footage from the Capitol were "very bad" and said they made the group look "bad."

During a livestream of her entering the building Ryan could be heard saying: "We are going to f---ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn't matter," according to the criminal complaint against Ryan.

She also posed in front of a shattered window at the Capitol, writing: "Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn't stop lying about us we're going to come after their studios next ..."

Both Schwab and Hyland have had their initial court hearings, and were released from custody while they await trial, according to the Dallas Morning News.

According to WFAA, Schwab is on house detention with orders not to leave the area and to avoid all contact with any other person who was involved in the riots.

WFAA reports that Hyland's lawyers were trying to get his bond modified to allow Hyland and Schwab to speak to each other, as they were living together at the time the charges were filed.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Hyland's real-estate license is listed in state records as being "inactive." Meanwhile, the agency where Schwab worked announced on Facebook on January 7 that she was no longer associated with them, according to WFAA.

So far, 232 people have been arrested in connection to the January 6 riot.

Read the original article on Business Insider

