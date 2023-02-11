2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found

Feb. 10—Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes.

Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession.

County detectives said a confidential informant in November notified a guard at the Hempfield jail that Harvey had drugs and was offering it for sale, according to court papers. Three cells, including Harvey's, were searched and the men housed in them were taken to the jail's body scanner.

Authorities said Harvey passed something to Hall which later was found to be a piece of paper with Harvey's name on it and rock-type substances wrapped in plastic, according to court papers. The state police crime lab determined the substance was cocaine, police said.

Harvey had not been arraigned.

Hall was being held on $25,000 bail. A Feb. 21 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He is awaiting a competency hearing in four cases including one in which he is accused of beating someone with a shovel handle, according to court records.

In addition to Harvey and Hall, two other jail inmates were arrested recently on allegations that they had cocaine in their cell in October. Jail guards reported finding a lighter and three plastic bags containing what was later determined to be cocaine hidden in a lotion bottle and jelly jar that were purchased from commissary.

