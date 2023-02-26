2 Morenci marijuana businesses fined over 2021 financial statements

MORENCI – Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency has filed formal complaints and has taken disciplinary action against two adult-use/medical licensees in Morenci.

Living Well Laboratories LLC was fined $10,000 in January for not filing its 2021 financial statement with the CRA by the due date of March 31, 2022, according to a consent order and formal complaint from CRA. The marijuana grower turned over the statement June 1, 2022, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Morenci Brothers Holding Group LLC was also fined $10,000 in January for not filing its 2021 financial statement with the CRA by the due date of June 30, 2021. The adult-use marijuana grower filed the statement Oct. 14, 2021, a consent order and formal complaint from the CRA said.

Living Well Laboratories does business as Jade Collection of Morenci. Morenci Brothers Holding Group does business as Cloud Cannabis Co.

Attorneys for both Morenci dispensaries signed consent orders agreeing to the CRA's terms. The attorney for Living Well Laboratories signed the CRA's consent order in late December. The Morenci Brothers attorney signed the CRA's consent order in early January.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: 2 Morenci marijuana businesses fined $10,000 by Michigan