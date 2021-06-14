2 in Moulton charged with drug possession

Jun. 14—MOULTON — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after a law enforcement canine discovered drugs on them at a traffic stop on Saturday, according to Moulton police.

Shawn Michael Albright, 30, Hayden, and Tabitha Lashea Brown, 32, Decatur, were taken to Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $6,100 and $7,500 respectively.

Police Chief Craig Knight said officer Tim Owens stopped a vehicle for not having a license tag displayed. It was discovered Albright had a suspended license and was wanted on a charge from a different agency.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officer Adam Marsh and K9 Bella arrived for assistance and the dog detected drugs on the driver and passenger Brown.

Albright was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors. Brown was found to have two containers of methamphetamine, Knight said. She was charged with seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.