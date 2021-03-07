2 Moulton residents indicted on porn charges

Mar. 7—MOULTON — Two people with the same Moulton address have been indicted for intent to disseminate pornography involving a person under the age of 17 engaged in a sex act.

A Lawrence County grand jury indicted Tamicka D. Rittenberry, 26, and James Duane Reed, 28, both of 314 Gay St., on the Class B felony pornography charge, according to indictments released last month.

The indictment said the two "did knowingly possess any obscene matter that contained a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17" engaged in a sex act.

Rittenberry was released from the Lawrence County Jail on $25,000 bail. Reed is out on a $15,000 bail. Both are ordered not to have any contact with each other or the alleged victim of the pornography. At a Feb. 23 hearing, both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Moulton attorney Mike Terry was appointed to represent Rittenberry on Feb. 22. The Lawrence County Circuit Court granted Rittenberry financial hardship status.

"I was recently appointed as her attorney and our investigation is in its early stages," Terry said. "We've filed a motion to have the district attorney's office to share evidence with us in this case."

Paula McCreless-Bassham, attorney for Reed, said her client will present his side of the case in court.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Bob Lang said a conviction in the case could mean a prison sentence from two to 20 years for each defendant.

A status hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on April 22 for the two defendants.

Other indictments issued were:

—Dustin Joshua Abbott, 31; first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary.

—Jeremy Daniel Ahmed, 34; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

—Deborah Carleen Ansel, 55; possession of controlled substance.

—Michael Boyd Arthur, 48; discharging a gun into an occupied building/vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, attempted murder, two counts intimidating a witness.

—Craig Steven Bailey, 53; sex offender registration notification act violation.

—Bridgett Monique Bishop, 45, possession of controlled substance.

—Randall McLain Blaxton, 53; possession of controlled substance.

—Barry Bryan Boucher, 30; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Cortez Ormez Brackins, 27; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.

—Kevin Michael Bradley, 39; second-degree escape.

—Coleton Jackson Briscoe, 30; attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, receipt of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a minor.

—Twaski Leshon Brown, 41; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Candie Renee Browning, 21; identity theft, third-degree receiving stolen property.

—William Seth Bryant, 30; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief.

—Christopher Monte Burgess, 33; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree forgery.

—Jeremy Allen Cole, 32; second-degree theft.

—Jessica McCrary Cole, 39; possession of controlled substance.

—Victor Contreras, 36; possession of controlled substance.

—David Deayane Cook, 53; possession of controlled substance.

—Michael James Cook, 50; sex offender registration notification act violation.

—Briauna Shianne Cooper, 29; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—William Loyd Copeland, 41; possession of controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a minor.

—Terri Lynn Crowden, 35; possession of controlled substance, false identity.

—Kevin O'Neal Dodson, 28; three counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Steven Christopher Domskie, 29; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Brendon Dotson, 39; false identity.

—Posey Jerome Echols, 44; second-degree assault, interference with domestic violence call.

—Jeremy Justin Encardes, 39; possession of controlled substance.

—Christopher Will Faulkner, 45; possession of controlled substance.

—Raymond Chad Gibson, 44; possession of controlled substance.

—Patricia Jo Green, 35; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.

—Kera Beth Griffin, 25; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.

—Cobie Trent Hall, 31; second-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree robbery.

—James Scotty Hall, 50; possession of controlled substance.

—Leslie Allison Hamm, 42; possession of controlled substance.

—Christopher Nichol Heflin, 40; first-degree theft.

—Deanna Kristie Hodge, 22; third-degree theft.

—Charles Nubern Hutchinson, 27; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Shane Dalton Ingrum, 31; third-degree burglary, first-degree forgery.

—Josiah Emanuel Jadusingh, 24; possession of controlled substance.

—Anthen Jones, 51; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft.

—Charles Allen Keel, 42; possession of a forged instrument.

—Daniel Ross Kellogg, 33; possession of controlled substance.

—Julie Ann Kirby, 32; third-degree burglary.

—Crystal Carolann Lackey, 23; possession of controlled substance.

—William Earl Latham, 59; illegal possession of a firearm.

—Katherine Leigh Ledlow, 39; possession of controlled substance.

—Robby Dewayne Ledlow, 46; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Jeremy Michael Lemmond, 30; first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree criminal mischief.

—John Alfred Love II, 24; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Jesse Ronald Marshall, 35; first-degree sexual abuse.

—Shawnda Barrett Martin, 40; possession of controlled substance.

—Dillon Bernard McCann, 22; trafficking marijuana.

—Montel Kenard McDaniel, 24; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Preston Robert McDill, 24; six counts of possession of a forged instrument.

—Matthew Allen McLeary, 31; possession of controlled substance.

—Kimberly Dawn McMillan, 37; second-degree assault.

—Tamara Shantel Mitchell, 33; first-degree domestic violence.

—Shawn Alan Newman, 47; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Rokeshia Roxanne Orr, 30; first-degree criminal mischief

—Ronnie Christopher Overton, 47; distribution of controlled substance.

—Jeffrey Scott Owens, 49; possession of controlled substance.

—Joshua Wayne Pittman, 36; violation of domestic violence protection order.

—Tiffany Michelle Pittman, 37; trafficking hydromorphone, distribution of controlled substance.

—Betty Nicole Pitts, 37; possession of controlled substance, false identity.

—Kevin Ray Poole, 46; possession of controlled substance.

—Steven Lee Pulley, 30; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Beth Ann Ray, 30; first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree criminal mischief.

—Amber Nicole Rose, 34; first-degree aiding escape.

—Canada Ann Schronce, 40; two counts of third-degree forgery, third-degree theft.

—Shawn Allen Scott, 35; first-degree assault.

—Christopher William Self, 21; third-degree theft.

—Sherry Mae Simpson, 33; possession of controlled substance.

—Franklin Euegene Slaten Jr., 58; possession of controlled substance, false identity.

—Ira Trenton Sparks, 22; first-degree sexual abuse.

—Keeton Lynn Sparks, 27; illegal possession of credit/debit card.

—Ronald Lee Stanley, 41; possession of controlled substance.

—Elizabeth Marie Swinea, 29; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Jacob Ray Tankersley, 30; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Cody Wayne Terry, 26; third-degree assault.

—Colleen Lenay Terry, 49; possession of controlled substance, first-degree aiding escape.

—Jessie James Terry, 31; possession of a forged instrument.

—Susan Mathews Vaughn, 59; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree promotion of prison contraband.

—Teresa Gail Vess, 52; possession of controlled substance.

—Wesley Kyle Waits, 34; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Anthony Theo Wallace Jr., 31; trafficking methamphetamine.

—Priscilla Renee Ware, 30; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Clayton Christopher Westmoreland, 37; possession of controlled substance.

—Marty Kynn Whisman, 37; third-degree burglary.

