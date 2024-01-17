2 multimillion dollar lottery tickets sold in Arizona. Here's where

Two lucky people won more than 2 million in recent lottery scratcher games, the Arizona Lottery said on Tuesday

Two $2.5 million Cash Explosion tickets were sold in Arizona. One was bought at the Wintersburg General Store in Tonopah; the other was purchased at a Fry's near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

In the past few weeks, there have been three major wins totaling more than $1 million.

A $500,000 500X scratcher ticket was awarded to a lucky winner at a Frys on Gilbert and Baseline roads in Gilbert on Jan. 10.

A Triple Red 7s scratcher worth $100,000 was sold at a Fry's on Recker and McKellips roads on Jan. 9; another $100,000 Cash scratcher ticket was sold at OG Liquor near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix on Jan 12.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 win $2.5 million from Cash Explosion lottery game in Arizona