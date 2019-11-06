2 murder suspects pulled off a 'Shawshank Redemption'-style escape by squeezing through a hole cut in a bathroom ceiling

Monterey County Jail Escape More

Monterey County Sheriff's Office





Two men escaped from the Monterey County Jail, around 100 miles from San Francisco, by cutting their way out of a bathroom via the ceiling.

Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, vanished from the jail on Sunday morning via a crawlspace, authorities said.

They were arrested in connection with two unrelated murder cases, and had been in custody since 2018.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information leading to their capture.

Two men in California escaped from jail by cutting a hole in the building and crawling to freedom, in a setup not unlike the hit film "The Shawshank Redemption."

Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21 and Jonathan Salazar, 20, busted out of the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, California, on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The men had spent around a year in custody after being arrested and held before trial in two unrelated murder cases.

A spokesman for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the men squeezed out of a 22-inch hole cut in the ceiling of the jail's bathroom, and provided pictures of the escape route.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Captain Jonathan Thornburg, a spokesman for the department, told a press conference on Monday that the men found a "blind spot" that was not monitored by the jail security, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fonseca and Salazar cut through a plasterboard wall and a metal screen to make the hole in the ceiling, and would have had to get through a crawl space and around piping before opening a hatch to freedom, the Times reported.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

The men were both 5'7" tall, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

It remains unclear what tools the men used to cut the hole.