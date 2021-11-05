2 murders, 118 thefts and more shown on Star-Telegram crime map

Fort Worth police recorded two murders in the city for the week of Oct. 24, along with 118 thefts and 107 assaults, according to information from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The report this week shows an increase in murders over the week before. One recorded murder happened on Oct. 27 near River Oaks and the other on Oct. 25 in a neighborhood near the interchange of Interstate 20, along the stretch dedicated as Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, and South Freeway.

Thefts and assaults were down from the week before, when police recorded 120 thefts and 111 assaults.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Oct. 24th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.