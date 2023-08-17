2 NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate incidents in Huntersville

Two NASCAR drivers are accused of driving while intoxicated in separate incidents in Huntersville.

Jason White, a driver in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series, is charged with driving while impaired.

Huntersville police arrested him on Aug. 3 on Kenton Drive near Sam Furr Road. It’s not clear what led to his arrest and there’s no narrative for the incident.

Christopher Hacker, a part-time driver for the Truck Series, was also arrested for DWI. According to the police report for the incident, Hacker was pulled over on Interstate 77 on Aug. 15 for speeding. Afterwards, he was arrested for DWI and cited for other traffic offenses, the report says.

Channel 9 has reached out to NASCAR to see if either driver faces punishment.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

