2 National Guard troops were reportedly pulled off security for Biden's inauguration over ties to far-right groups

Virginia National Guard troops are issued M4 rifles and live ammunition in front of the US Capitol on Sunday. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Two National Guard troops were pulled off the inauguration security mission, the AP reported on Tuesday.

They were found to have ties to far-right militia groups, Army and intelligence officials told the AP.

The military and the FBI are vetting troops deployed to the nation's capital to root out any with extremist views.

A National Guard Bureau representative said that the Guard did not have information on the reported removal of the troops but stressed that extremism in the ranks would not be tolerated.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two National Guard members were pulled off the security mission for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing an Army official and a senior US intelligence official.

The two members were found to have ties to far-right militias, the officials told the AP. No plot against Biden was uncovered, the AP reported. Multiple other media outlets confirmed the AP's reporting.

There are more than 21,500 National Guard troops deployed to Washington, DC, in support of the inauguration on Wednesday, the National Guard Bureau said in a statement on Monday. As many as 25,000 National Guard personnel have been authorized to support the security mission.

The heightened security follows an assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6 while Congress was certifying the result of the presidential election. Several officials have characterized it as an act of domestic terrorism.

Among those who stormed the Capitol were several veterans from the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, and the Marine Corps, as well as current service members. One man who was arrested in connection with the riot is a member of the Virginia National Guard.

"These people are not representative of our country's military," Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told The New York Times on Monday, adding that most current and former military members "continue to serve honorably and uphold their oath to protect and defend the US Constitution."

Story continues

In the wake of the attack on the Capitol, the military has taken a closer look at extremism in its ranks.

The Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General announced last Thursday that it was launching an investigation into the military's efforts to eliminate "active advocacy and active participation related to supremacist, extremist, or criminal gang doctrine, ideology, or causes by active duty military personnel."

The Department of Defense, in partnership with the FBI, is vetting National Guard members tasked with securing the inauguration because of concerns about an insider attack, among other threats.

"While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital," acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said in a statement on Monday.

Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, told the AP on Monday that "if there's any indication that any of our soldiers or airmen are expressing things that are extremist views, it's either handed over to law enforcement or dealt with the chain of command immediately."

A National Guard Bureau representative told Insider that the Guard could not substantiate the AP's report but that it does "not tolerate extremism in its ranks."

Read the original article on Business Insider