These 2 NC cities have shrinking populations, while the state continues to grow

Two North Carolina towns have seen considerable population shrinkage, according to the Herald Weekly, an online magazine specializing in travel and entertainment.

Goldsboro and Rocky Mount, both about an hour’s drive from the Triangle, appeared on this list with dozens of other towns across the United States.

The Herald Weekly used US Census numbers for their findings.

Goldsboro, NC’s shrinking population

Goldsboro’s population decreased by nearly 9% between April 2010 and July 2022, according to population numbers published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In comparison, Raleigh’s population increased by nearly 18% in the same time frame.

Like many other smaller towns and cities in the state, residents have been flocking from Goldsboro to urban and suburban locales, Triangle Business Journal published this spring.

But this trend may soon be reversing, as the city has attracted some big investments from residential developers. Large real estate projects, including an apartment complex, duplex community and townhome community, have made their way before the City Council this year, TBJ reported.

Why are people moving away from Rocky Mount, NC?

Goldsboro’s population decreased by 6% between April 2010 and July 2022, according to population numbers published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In comparison, the city of Durham’s population increased by nearly 28% in the same time frame.

“North Carolina is such a beautiful state, known for its gorgeous weather as well as some of the nicest neighbors around, so why are there those who leave Rocky Mount while others are flocking to this state? In the last eight years, the state’s population ballooned by 8.5%,” Herald Weekly wrote.

“But Rocky Mount residents were more likely than other residents across the state to struggle financially, so of course, who could blame them for saying their goodbyes and clearing out to another town?” the publication wrote.

In 2009, Forbes named Rocky Mount one of the most impoverished U.S. cities, and Census figures from last year show nearly 19% of residents are in poverty.

Rocky Mount suffered another blow recently. The area was hit by a devastating tornado last month, and it heavily damaged the Pfizer pharmaceutical product facility and injured more than a dozen people.

