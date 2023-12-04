These 2 NC cities top a list of places with ‘spacious homes’ & ‘nicely sized yards’

Two North Carolina cities ranked highly on recent lists of urban environments with spacious homes with nicely sized yards.

Raleigh was deemed the city with the most generous space at home in a July report by StorageCafe, an online publication that conducts research reports, including housing and migration trends.

Charlotte was ranked #3 on their list of the 50 largest cities across America.

StorageCafe use data from PropertyShark, the U.S. Census, Zillow, the FBI and Yardi Matrix to determine their findings. You can read the report at storagecafe.com/blog.

These cities “provide a breath of fresh air, allowing residents to indulge in the luxury of larger yards, gardens and open spaces that seem like a rarity in densely populated areas,” Work + Money wrote in a recent report also naming Raleigh and Charlotte well-spaced cities with large homes.

First-time home buyer Carolina Acuipil, right, and Real Estate Broker Colleen Blondell tour a home for sale in Cary on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Raleigh, NC has the most home space, report says

North Carolina’s capital city ranked #1 in StorageCafe’s report for its “spacious living in an urban environment.”

Raleigh has gone against the national trend, actually gaining home square footage in recent years.

Other characteristics of the city — such as safe neighborhoods, a solid home-price-to-income ratio and commuting time — have made Raleigh one of the most desirable places to move to, StorageCafe said.

A Raleigh home generally takes up about 18% of the lot, the report said, leaving a sizable backyard for gardening, entertaining and family playtime.

Here are some median Raleigh living stats, based on a StorageCafe analysis of

Lot size is 10,450 square feet

Home size is 1,950 square feet

Single family house price is $436,100

Income is $73,000

Commuting time is 24 minutes

Crime rate is 26 per 1,000 people

Raleigh has 5th-biggest homes in USA

Of the 50 largest cities in the nation, Raleigh was ranked #5 on the list of cities with the biggest homes.

Charlotte also made the top 10 list.

Here’s are the 10 cities with the largest homes with median home sizes:

Milwaukee, WI with 2,450 square feet Omaha, NE with 2,430 square feet Austin, TX with 2,020 square feet Miami, FL with 2,010 square feet Raleigh, NC with 1,950 square feet Atlanta, GA with 1,950 square feet New York City, NY with 1,920 square feet Bakersfield, CA with 1,910 square feet Charlotte, NC with 1,900 square feet Fresno, CA with 1,870 square feet

First-time home buyers Carolina Acuipil, left, and Carolina Rancano walk along the front yard of a home for sale in Cary on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Charlotte, NC among cities with big homes, yards

The Queen City “offers great perks for those who value space both indoors and outdoors,” StorageCafe wrote.

Charlotte homes also take up about 18% of their lots, giving homeowners large backyards.

Here are some median Charlotte living stats from StorageCafe’s analysis:

Lot size is 10,600 square feet

Home size is 1,900 square feet

Single family house price is $393,000

Commuting time is about 25 minutes

Crime rate is 39 per 1,000 people

Triangle Asked & Answered: What do you want to know?

Have a question about something in our community? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants your questions for our Triangle Asked & Answered series. Reach out to us by filling out this form or by sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

Can you run a red light in NC if it’s not changing or if it’s an emergency? Here’s the law

The 2023 guide to holiday events in the Triangle: Nutcrackers, Christmas shows & markets