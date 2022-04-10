2 neighbors arrested following Saturday night shooting that left 1 injured near Millsboro

Two men were arrested following a shooting that left one of them injured near Millsboro Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m. in the 28000 block of Mount Joy Road following a verbal argument between the two men outside of their neighboring homes, according to Delaware State Police.

As the argument escalated, both of the men fired multiple gunshots at each other, resulting in 36-year-old Curtis Collick being shot once in the lower torso, police said. Collick then fled in a vehicle prior to police arriving at the scene.

Following a traffic stop, Collick was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and subsequently released, police said.

The other man, 47-year-old Clayton Sample, was uninjured and taken into custody without incident at the scene of the shooting, police said. Sample was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police.

Sample was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $130,000 cash bond.

Collick was charged with first-degree reckless endangering, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $152,000 cash bond.

