2 newly named federal judges have Hawaii ties

Dec. 1—Both Shanlyn Park and Micah Smith were among candidates recommended by U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and a merit-based federal Judicial Selection Commission.

Two attorneys with Hawaii ties, Shanlyn Park and Micah Smith, were confirmed this week by the U.S. Senate to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii. Park's confirmation made her the nation's first female Native Hawaiian federal district court judge.

Both were among candidates recommended by U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and a merit-­based federal Judicial Selection Commission. Park was confirmed by a vote of 53-45 ; Smith, 57-41.

Among Park's prior positions, she worked in private practice and as an assistant federal public defender before becoming a state court judge on the 1st Circuit Court on Oahu in 2021.

Born and raised in Hawaii, she holds a bachelor's degree from Chaminade University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law. She has served as an adjunct professor at the UH law school as well as president, vice president and secretary of its alumni association board.

"With decades of experience practicing law in Hawaii, Judge Park has led a distinguished career dedicated to public service, "

Hirono and Schatz said in a joint statement. "She has exhibited a commitment to justice, fairness and impartiality throughout her career and is highly qualified to serve on the U.S. District Court.

"As the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve as a federal district court judge, Judge Park's confirmation reflects the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to building a federal judiciary that reflects the diversity of our communities."

Camille Nelson, dean of the UH law school, said in a news release that Park is "a true reflection of the activation of our mission at the law school—to cultivate a strong ethical, professional community among our faculty, students and alumni that serves a greater purpose."

Smith has worked as an assistant attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Hawaii since 2018, and currently serves as deputy chief of the Criminal Division and criminal civil rights coordinator in that office. He also has been chief of appeals and legal strategy there since 2022.

Among Smith's prior positions, he has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and as a law clerk for then-Justice David H. Souter on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Smith, a graduate of Kauai High School, received a bachelor's degree from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

"Throughout his career, Micah Smith has proven to be a fair and impartial jurist, and it's the reason he was confirmed with broad bipartisan support, " Hirono and Schatz said in the joint statement. "He has the legal acumen as well as the character and temperament to serve on the federal bench. We were proud to support his nomination and look forward to him serving Hawaii and the nation with integrity."