2 Norfolk men accused of stealing thousands worth of gasoline from Virginia Beach station

Two Norfolk men are accused of using a phone app to steal thousands of dollars worth of gasoline from a Virginia Beach gas station, police announced Thursday.

Virginia Beach police said the scheme was uncovered on Tuesday after police saw a group of people pumping gas at a closed Citgo gas station. Officers had responded to the gas station, located in the 1400 block of North Great Neck Road, “for suspicious activity,” police said.

“Officers observed numerous vehicles and individuals congregating on the property, pumping gasoline,” a news release from the police department said.

Rashane Griffith, 24, and Devon Drumgoole, 21, are accused of using an app to access the gas pumps and selling the fuel on a discount. Police said the operation, which was advertised on social media, stole thousands of dollars of gasoline from the Citgo over the course of several days.

Griffith and Drumgoole are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. Police said more charges could be on the way.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s detective bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Authorities are also urging other gas stations to review overnight security footage from the last two weeks “to ensure they have not been victims.”

