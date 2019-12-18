2 North Koreans Tried to Defect. Did Seoul Send Them to Their Deaths?

SEOUL, South Korea — In early November, two North Korean fishermen captured in South Korean waters were escorted to the inter-Korean border, blindfolded and their bodies tied with ropes​. There, they were handed over to North Korean authorities.

South Korea often reveals the seizure of North Korean fishermen in its waters once it happens. This time, the episode was kept secret — until an army ​officer on the border sent a text message ​reporting the handover ​to a senior presidential aide and a photographer captured the message on the aide’s smartphone​.

​R​evelation after shocking revelation​ has since followed, leaving human rights advocates and groups that include South Korea’s bar association agape with outrage.

As legislators looked into the matter, officials admitted that the two ​fishermen, ages 22 and 23, submitted ​hand-​written statements ​in which they said they hoped to defect to South Korea. ​But after a few days of interrogation, South Korea concluded that they were not refugees needing protection but “heinous criminals” who butchered the captain and 15 other crewmen on their boat.

The two were denied access to lawyers, a court hearing or a chance to appeal the government’s decision to repatriate them.​ Until their blindfolds were taken off at the border, they did not know where they were being taken. When they finally realized it, one of them collapsed, according to lawmakers briefed by officials.

For the two men, their return to North Korea could mean their likely execution.​

Tens of thousands of North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. ​Until now, the South had accepted all defectors, regardless of their criminal records, because North Koreans technically qualified as South Korean citizens under the South’s Constitution.

For years, the United Nations​ ​has ​lamented widespread lack of due process in North Korea​, reporting torture, starvation, murder and other crimes against humanity perpetrated against criminal suspects, especially those forcibly repatriated from abroad. ​

“Forcibly repatriating ​them was an act against​ ​humanity that violated international law,” Won Yoo-chul, an opposition lawmaker, told ​a highly emotional parliamentary hearing last month. “Their repatriation constitutes a murder through willful negligence because South Korea sent them to the North, fully aware that they would be executed there.”

The case of the two fishermen was also unusual because it marked the first in which South Korea rejected North Korean defectors because of their alleged crimes in the North or because their intent to defect was considered disingenuous.

In a joint statement this week, Human Rights Watch and 66 other rights groups ​accused ​​South Korea ​of failing in its obligation under international treaties to “protect anyone who would be at substantial risk of torture or other serious human rights violations after repatriation.”

​Few personal details have been revealed about the two North Korean​s, except that one was the boatswain and the other a deck hand. But their fateful journey began Aug. 15, when their 17-ton wooden boat with 19 men on board cast off from Kimchaek​ on the east coast of North Korea, South Korean​ officials said.

The two​, together with the ship’s chief engineer, mutinied against the captain’s abuse ​on a late October​ night​, killing him with hammers and axes. They then went on a killing spree to hide their crime. They awakened the​ir ​colleagues two at a time, lured them outside and butchered them, throwing their bodies overboard.

They steered their ship back to Kimchaek, hoping to sell the squid and flee inland​. When the engineer was arrested by Kimchaek​ police​, the other two fled back to the sea.

By the time their boat ​approached the inter-Korean sea border on Oct. 31, South Korean authorities said they had picked up intelligence that ​North Korea was looking for ​them. South Korean patrol boats fired​ warning shots and broadcast warnings, a standard procedure when a North Korean fishing boat crosses the border without signaling that those on the boat are defecting​.

The boat repeatedly crossed back and forth across the maritime border for two days, until South Korean navy commandos ​finally ​seized ​it on Nov. 2.​ Both men quickly confessed to mass murder, providing identical details of the​ crime during separate interrogations, South Korean officials said. They then said they wanted to defect to the South​.