2 North Texas men charged in street racing crash death of 21-year-old, police say

Two men have been arrested and charged in the death of a 21-year-old who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident where speed was a factor, North Richland Hills police said in a news release Tuesday.

Joseph Branscomb, 30, and Robert Obrien, 38, were charged with racing on highway with death, a second-degree felony in Texas. The men turned themselves in to the North Richland Hills Police Department, according to the release.

Gavin Owens of Hurst was injured Oct. 30 when three sedans and a small sport utility vehicle crashed around 7:45 p.m. on Davis Boulevard near Turner Drive in North Richland Hills. Owens died a few days later from his injuries, police said.

Witness reports and evidence at the scene led investigators to believe speed was a factor in the collision. No arrests were announced in the immediate aftermath of the accident, but police issued warrants for Branscomb and Obrien after discovering evidence that they were racing on Davis Boulevard minutes before the crash, officials said.

Bond for Branscomb and Obrien has been set at $35,000, according to the news release, and the case has been accepted by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

