2 Northern California caretakers arrested, accused of stealing $35K from disabled elderly couple

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $35,000 while serving as caretakers of an elderly couple who need assistance at all hours, Northern California authorities said.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a potential elder abuse case after an anonymous tipster called Thursday to report the incident in Grass Valley. Sheriff’s deputies went to a residence in the 15000 block of Tippy Way in Alta Sierra and began their investigation into the alleged theft from a husband and wife who each use a wheelchair, deputies said in a Tuesday social media post.

The suspects — a 29-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman — were arrested. The 29-year-old woman is accused of swiping at least $15,000 while her alleged counterpart is accused of taking at least $20,000 over four months from the disabled husband and wife, deputies said.

Each woman had direct access to sensitive financial information and exploited it for their respective personal uses, Ashley Quadros, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email.

“This is an example of a crime of opportunity,” Quadros added.

Both suspects have posted their $30,000 bail and are no longer in custody. They had not been formally charged as of Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.

The women were also both arrested on suspicion of being a caretaker and stealing from an elderly person, conspiracy and creating false checks.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. Reports of elder abuse in Nevada County can be created by calling 530-265-7880.

“The level of abuse in this case is upsetting,” Lt. Russell Greene said in a statement posted online. “This husband and wife require around the clock care and depend on caregivers to help them live comfortably. Instead of comfort and care, exploitation and financial thievery occurred.”