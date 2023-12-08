2 nurses, med student stabbed amid visitor dispute at NJ hospital
Two nurses and a medical resident were slashed amid a domestic dispute involving two visitors in the pediatric ICU at a Newark hospital.
In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.
The feature is available through Android's Personal Safety app
Arkane Lyon, the developer of Deathloop, is making a game based on Marvel’s Blade. This is a single-player adventure that’ll task you with killing vampires.
Venezuela is trying to snatch a piece of neighboring Guyana's rapidly growing oil wealth. The Biden administration may have other ideas.
Understanding how to calculate a minimum credit card payment and how it can impact your financial well-being is crucial for developing responsible credit habits.
Kim Kardashian broke the internet (again) with the launch of the bra. Now, it's sold out.
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.
Jorge Martin uncovers the 10 most valuable backup running backs who should be rostered ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.
How will the NFL respond to a non-player involving himself in a game with a confrontation that got an opponent ejected?
Bed-wetting accidents happen — but is a urine-stained mattress a health risk?
The company rolled out its password-sharing crackdown to US subscribers in May after first announcing the initiative in October 2022.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
By now you know that Gen Zers and millennials have different attitudes on skinny jeans and hair parts. But how do you zoom in?
GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reiterated Wednesday plans for Cruise to be more "deliberate" when operations eventually resume at the troubled self-driving vehicle subsidiary. For GM, that will include slashing spending at Cruise "by hundreds of millions of dollars" in 2024, an action that is expected to result in widespread layoffs at the San Francisco-based company that employs about 3,800 people. Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson said Wednesday there would be more specific information in the coming weeks about what this new Cruise will look like following the outcome of two independent safety and incident reviews that are already underway.
GM has announced it is massively cutting spending on its Cruise driverless car platform, which had been used to operate robotaxis in California. This comes after a pedestrian collision that forced the state’s DMV to pull Cruise’s driverless permits.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) rolled out details on its pilot program for its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating that 100,000 selected Korean citizens will join the trial in the fourth quarter of next year. The participants will be able to buy goods with tokens in the form of CBDC issued by commercial banks. The central bank said that a digital currency could solve issues with existing voucher systems, which are special government grants.