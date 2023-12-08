2 nurses, med student stabbed amid visitor dispute at NJ hospital

TechCrunch

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reiterated Wednesday plans for Cruise to be more "deliberate" when operations eventually resume at the troubled self-driving vehicle subsidiary. For GM, that will include slashing spending at Cruise "by hundreds of millions of dollars" in 2024, an action that is expected to result in widespread layoffs at the San Francisco-based company that employs about 3,800 people. Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson said Wednesday there would be more specific information in the coming weeks about what this new Cruise will look like following the outcome of two independent safety and incident reviews that are already underway.