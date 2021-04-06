2 NYC doormen accused of standing by as an Asian woman was attacked have reportedly been fired

Connor Perrett,Jacob Shamsian
·2 min read
full video asian attack manhattan
A more complete video of the attack shows building staff members helping the 65-year-old Asian woman in the attack. The Brodsky Organization

  • The doormen accused of standing by during a brutal attack on an Asian woman were reportedly fired.

  • A 26-second video sparked outrage as it appeared the building's staff failed to intervene.

  • The man, however, appeared to offer some help after the attack in a longer clip of the incident.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The New York City doormen who were accused of standing by while an Asian woman was brutally attacked outside have been fired by the company that manages the building, CBS News reporter Matt Pieper first reported.

A viral video of the incident last week showed a man kicking a 65-year-old woman to the ground and stomping on her head while verbally assaulting her on March 29 outside 360 West 43rd Street, an upscale residence in midtown's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood managed by The Brodsky Organization.

A 26-second clip of security footage shared by the New York Police Department appeared to show building staff standing by while the brutal attack occurred just outside the building, sparking widespread outrage about their conduct.

But a longer video obtained by Insider showed that three building staffers went to offer assistance after the attacker had left the scene. Staffers said they saw the assailant wielding a knife during the attack.

The Brodsky Organization said last week that the building staffers who witnessed the attack were suspended while it would investigate the incident in conjunction with the staffers' union.

On Tuesday, the company announced it completed that investigation and fired the two doormen seen in the video.

"While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed. For this reason, their employment has been terminated, effective immediately," the company said in a statement cited by ABC News reporter CeFaan Kim.

It's not clear which protocols the statement referred to. Representatives for The Brodsky Organization and SEIU 32BJ, the union that represents building staffers, did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment.

Brandon Elliot, the 38-year-old accused attacker, was arrested last week on hate crime charges and held without bail.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Father is Told to ‘Go Back to China’ in Front of His Daughter on TikTok

    The moment occurred while the Los Angeles based duo, known as Derek and Mimi (@derekandmimi) on TikTok, were discussing an upcoming dinner while preparing for a video last week. After asking the stranger to repeat himself, Derek stepped away from the frame, leaving Mimi visibly upset.

  • Asian 7-Eleven Employee Punched in Possible Hate Crime in NYC

    The New York Police Department is now investigating the attack on a 27-year-old 7-Eleven employee over the weekend as a possible hate crime. ﻿ On April 3, just before 6 a.m., an unidentified man entered the convenience store’s branch at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 39th Street and punched the victim in the face, according to ABC7 New York. Officers returned to the 7-Eleven Sunday night when other employees claimed that the same suspect came back and "stared them down before eventually leaving," according to CBS New York.

  • Newly disclosed CIA memo reveals U.S. concealed high-ranking Nazi's role in Holocaust so he could serve as a Cold War asset

    In the years following World War II, the United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times. Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset. The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes. While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsMatt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

  • 'No room for hate': California man faces multiple charges for allegedly throwing rocks at Asian American woman, 6-year-old son

    The 28-year-old man told police that "Koreans in the area were trying to control him," according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

  • 'Botched much?': Fans criticize Jessica Simpson for looking 'too plastic' in recent photo

    "You're supposed to be a role model."

  • Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg's idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction

    If we're going to sufficiently pay for infrastructure, we must find new ways to do so. A mileage tax could be a step in the right direction.

  • Off the wall: Donald Trump’s border barrier extends to his Mar-a-Lago desk

    Donald Trump has offered a glimpse into his post-presidential life in Florida with a picture taken inside his Mar-a-Lago office showing a piece of the border wall, a figurine of himself and his own version of the White House’s famous Resolute Desk. The photograph has been pored over by observers after it was posted by Stephen Miller, an aide to the former president, who said he had just had a “terrific meeting” with Mr Trump.

  • Woman exposes her date in secret note: 'If this is your man, he's cheating'

    A woman on TikTok suspected her date may have a girlfriend after what she found in his bathroom.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • 'They Give Us Coronavirus’: Korean American GOP Candidate Stands Ground On Anti-Chinese Remarks

    A Korean American congressional candidate in Texas is facing a backlash for making anti-Chinese immigrant remarks in a forum last week. Sery Kim, who is Republican, was responding to a question about the U.S. immigration crisis when she said of potential Chinese immigrants, “I don’t want them here at all.” “They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable,” the candidate said at the forum, which was organized by two GOP groups in Texas' 6th Congressional District.

  • Top Trump official barred from federal employment for 4 years for Hatch Act violation

    A former Trump appointee who served as a regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development was fined $1,000 and barred from federal employment for four years for violating the Hatch Act.Why it matters: Lynne Patton, who recruited people living in the New York City Housing Authority to participate in a video later shown at the Republican National Convention, is the latest in a long list of Trump officials to violate the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Office of Special Counsel recommended in 2019 that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeated violations of the ethics law, but President Trump never took disciplinary action.Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was also found to have violated the Hatch Act in 2020.Between the lines: Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows downplayed concerns that RNC events staged at the White House in 2020 potentially violated the Hatch Act, arguing that "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • TikTok users dumbfounded by home with ‘crazy’ design feature: ‘What were they thinking?’

    “We thought about making an offer on this house until we saw the stairs."

  • Child calls 911 after four, including parents, killed in apparent murder-suicide, NYPD says

    The 9-year-old girl, who is the daughter of the gunman and one of the slain women, was unharmed in the shooting, police said.

  • 'I don't wish this on anybody': 24-year-old receives lung and kidney transplant after testing positive for COVID-19

    "They stated that he would not make it."

  • California missing mother told family it was husband if 'anything' happens, FOX News Digital exclusive

    Missing California mother of three's family .reveals chilling new details about troubled marriage in FOX News Digital exclusive.

  • 'Anti racist' group says it will turn stolen Confederate monument 'into a toilet,' unless demands met

    Instead of ransom money, the group wants the United Daughters of the Confederacy to display a quote by a former Black Liberation Army member.

  • He Was Charged in an Anti-Asian Attack. It Was His 33rd Arrest.

    NEW YORK — Tommy Lau, a Chinese American bus driver in New York City, was walking last month during his lunch break in Brooklyn when he noticed a man harassing an older Asian couple. Lau, 63, stepped in front of the man to ask what he was doing. The man, Donovan Lawson, spat at Lau and punched him in the face, calling him an anti-Chinese slur, prosecutors said. Lawson, who is Black, was arrested and charged with a hate crime. It was the 33rd arrest for Lawson, 26, who is homeless and mentally ill, authorities said. Four times, officers had been called to assist him because he appeared to be in the grip of a mental breakdown, and he was being monitored for treatment in a mental health program run by the Police Department. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times He is not unique. Many of the people charged recently with anti-Asian attacks in New York City have also had a history of mental health episodes, multiple arrests and homelessness, complicating the city’s search for an effective response. The pattern has revealed gaps in the criminal justice system’s ability to respond effectively when racial bias overlaps with mental illness, even as the city has stepped up enforcement efforts against these crimes. For instance, Lawson was one of at least seven people arrested after attacks on Asian city residents in the last two weeks of March, ending with a horrifying attack on a Filipino woman, who was kicked repeatedly in broad daylight in Manhattan by a man the police say was homeless and on parole after serving a prison sentence for killing his mother. Of the seven people arrested, five had prior encounters with police during which they were considered “emotionally disturbed,” police parlance for someone thought to be in need of psychiatric help. Investigators believed the remaining two also had signs of mental illness. Officials say those arrested are part of a population of mentally unstable people who cycle in and out of jail on minor charges and too often do not get the psychiatric attention they need. Many also struggle with drug addiction. Dermot F. Shea, the New York City police commissioner, said in a television interview Friday that there were “always arrests prior to these tragic, tragic incidents, and we need to address this mental illness piece.” So far, police have received reports of at least 35 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York this year, already surpassing the 28 reported all of last year, and far more than the three reported in 2019, police said. Attacks against Asian Americans began to rise across the country last year as the pandemic raged and former President Donald Trump used racist slurs for the disease in an effort to blame China for the catastrophe. Law enforcement officials said Trump’s rhetoric provided ammunition to people who scapegoated Asian Americans for spreading the virus, exacerbating racial tensions and spurring unprovoked attacks and harassment. At the same time, the pandemic strained a criminal justice system that has long struggled to deliver treatment to mentally ill people who run afoul of the law. Social services cut back in-person meetings. Unemployment soared. The number of single homeless adults reached record levels. “People’s fuses were much shorter,” said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former high-ranking official in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. “If you were an angry person filled with hate, it seems like it didn’t take much to set you off.” Hate crime incidents in New York generally tend to rise after divisive news events, experts on such prosecutions said, and most spring from spur-of-the-moment confrontations. After the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, for instance, Muslim Americans were targeted. After the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, anti-Semitic attacks rose. State prison officials said that, because of privacy laws, they could not release information about the health history of Brandon Elliot, the man arrested in connection with the brutal March 29 attack on the Filipino woman in Manhattan. But police had been called to assist Elliot with a mental health episode in 2002, a few months before he stabbed his mother to death in front of his 5-year-old sister, according to a law enforcement official. Questions have been raised about whether Elliot, who is Black, had been properly supervised after being paroled. Elliot, 38, was living at a hotel in midtown Manhattan that has been serving as a homeless shelter, police said. Other residents said his behavior was sometimes erratic. Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week that Elliot’s case highlighted a pervasive problem. The state releases people from prison into the city “with no plan, no housing, no job, no mental health support,” he said. In a statement, New York state’s Corrections Department said that every person released from prison has an individual treatment and rehabilitation plan and the mayor was “clearly not informed.” The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Elliot, urged the public “to reserve judgment until all the facts are presented in court.” In the short term, the city has responded to the rise in anti-Asian attacks with more enforcement. The Police Department has sent undercover plainclothes officers to neighborhoods with large Asian populations and has encouraged more victims to come forward. But confronting the role of mental illness in such crimes is also critical, criminologists say, and the city lacks a robust safety net for individuals who frequently come into contact with law enforcement and mental health professionals. “The system is so broken that somebody can be handcuffed and taken to the hospital and be back on the street in a matter of a few hours,” said Kevin Nadal, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. De Blasio said that only a small number of people with mental illnesses commit violence, and that the city aggressively follows up with those who have a documented history of both. Research has shown that mentally ill people are no more likely to commit crimes than other people and are more vulnerable to becoming victims, said Katherine L. Bajuk, a mental health attorney specialist at the New York County Defender Service. That some of the people arrested in recent anti-Asian incidents had a history of instability has brought little comfort to victims. Lau, the bus driver in Brooklyn, said in an interview that he believed the punch he took from Lawson was rooted in a “breakdown in mental health issues.” Still, he said, the slur Lawson had used fit a pattern of racism he has experienced since childhood, when his elementary schoolteacher called him Tommy instead of his given name, Kok Wah, to prevent his classmates from making fun of him. “That’s how it is when you’re Asian, always being harassed by others,” Lau said. “The pandemic made it worse.” Regina Lawson, Lawson’s sister, said he showed signs of mental illness at a young age and received therapy until he grew older and his mother could no longer force him to go. The siblings are now estranged. “There could be definitely a better way of dealing with someone other than waiting until they have a felony or really hurt someone to get them the support,” Regina Lawson said. The problem of mental illness among homeless people like Donovan Lawson has been exacerbated during the pandemic as the city moved thousands of people from shelters into hotel rooms to slow the spread of the coronavirus, shelter providers said. The move has isolated some people with mental illnesses, leaving them with less supervision. One homeless man charged in a recent anti-Asian hate crime, Eric Deoliveira, 27, had 13 prior emotional disturbance calls and at least a dozen arrests, police said. On March 21, police said, Deoliveira, who is Hispanic, punched a Chinese American mother in Manhattan and smashed the sign that she had been carrying after a rally to protest anti-Asian violence. On Saturday night, Deoliveira, who had been released after the assault charge, was arrested again in Queens and accused of smashing the windshield of a police patrol car, prosecutors said. A lawyer for Deoliveira did not respond to a request for comment. Mental fitness has already become a legal issue in some cases. Last month, a judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Ruddy Rodriguez, 26, who was arrested and accused of hitting an Asian man on the back of the head in Manhattan while saying an anti-Chinese expletive. Prosecutors said that Rodriguez, who is Black and Hispanic, told investigators after his arrest, “I hit him. I don’t like Asians. I get into disputes with them.” He also is said to have told a police officer, “I’m going to kill all of the Asians when I get out of here.” During Rodriguez’s arraignment, he frequently interrupted the proceedings and denied the allegations, according to a court transcript. Prosecutors said he had been arrested in January after he smashed a glass door at a Manhattan homeless shelter and threatened to kill the site’s coordinator. A lawyer for Rodriguez did not respond to a request for comment. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Korean-Owned Convenience Store Gets Trashed by Racist in North Carolina

    A Korean-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina was left in ruins after a man trashed its premises while yelling anti-Asian slurs last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Plaza Sundries near the Charlotte Transit Center on March 30. ﻿  The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas, was immediately arrested.

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • Mother, daughter die after their car plunges off California cliff

    Their SUV fell 100 feet as nearly a dozen onlookers watched, police said.