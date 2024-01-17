2 NYPD officers shot during domestic violence call released from hospital
Officials say the suspect shot one officer in the hand, and another in the thigh. The suspect was also shot during the encounter with police.
Officials say the suspect shot one officer in the hand, and another in the thigh. The suspect was also shot during the encounter with police.
Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.
Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.
Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.
Nate Oats shoved Missouri forward Aidan Shaw in the chest and yelled at him during a brief altercation on Tuesday night, but wasn’t penalized.
Our deeper impressions of the Apple Vision Pro headset after checking out new features like Immersive Video and Disney+ environments today.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'
More than 122,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy tool.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
A massage gun for $26, fluffy towels at nearly 60% off, a mega-popular wireless charger for $16: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Anakalev hasn't lost a fight since 2018.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Infinix's AirCharge tech can deliver up to 7.5W of power wirelessly, and over a distance of up to 20cm (7.87 inches).
Ubisoft’s upcoming refresh in the long-running Prince of Persia series, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown accidentally features a character voiced by a text-to-speech program. The company’s aware of the issue but it won’t be fixed in the day-one patch.
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.