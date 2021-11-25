2 NYPD officers shot, wounded in the Bronx

Kerry Burke and John Annese, New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Two police officers were shot and wounded in the Bronx Wednesday night, authorities said.

The officers were responding to a call for a person with a gun about 8 p.m. near E. 187th St. and Beaumont Ave. in Belmont, sources said.

One of the officers was shot in the arm, the other in the leg, sources said. Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and were expected to recover, sources said.

Police took a man into custody at the scene and brought him to the 48th Precinct station, sources said.

———

