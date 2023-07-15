2 Oahu men sentenced after armed carjacking

Jul. 15—Two Oahu men have been sentenced after being convicted for an armed carjacking in 2020.

Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor imposed a nearly 11-year prison sentence for Treston Cory Kawailani Hardin, 35, of Waiawa, and a 10-year sentence for Anthony Kelii Mark, 31, of Wahiawa for the carjacking.

According to court information, on March 14, 2020, Hardin and Mark drove a stolen car to the Waipio Soccer Complex and parked it alongside a Nissan truck with the driver inside.

Hardin exited the car and displayed a bolt-action shotgun. He then loaded a round into the weapon and pointed it at the victim inside the truck.

Mark then approached the truck on the driver's side and ordered the victim out of the truck. The victim complied and fled, and Hardin and Mark took his truck.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts. The Honolulu Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation that resulted in the convictions.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregg Paris Yates and Darren W.K. Ching handled the prosecution.