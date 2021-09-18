2 Oahu residents charged with robbery, firearm and drug offenses related to illegal Nanakuli game room

Sep. 18—Two Oahu residents have been charged following the armed robbery of an illegal game room in the Nanakuli area last year and two subsequent firearm and drug-related incidents.

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned an indictment for Jessica Lorrin, 30, and Makoa Wilson, 26, alleging they robbed a game room on Keaulana Avenue at gunpoint on July 15, 2020.

They were also charged with firearm and ammunition offenses and for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The indictment alleged that Wilson robbed the employees of the game room, while Lorrin "aided and abetted " the robbery.

Regarding their firearm and drug charges, the indictment alleged that on or around Aug. 18, 2020, Lorrin and Wilson had possessed a privately made "ghost gun " in their vehicle that was "available to protect them and the illegal drugs in their possession."

They also allegedly had ammunition for a 9mm firearm that was transported across state lines prior to their possession, which would be a federal crime because both have previous felony convictions.

The robbery charge can lead to a maximum 20 years of imprisonment. Methamphetamine trafficking sentences are a minimum of 10 years, but can be extended to life in prison.

Lorrin and Wilson also face up to 10 years in prison for the ammunition possession charges.