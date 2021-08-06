2 Oakland Co. children taken by father missing, endangered, police say

Aug. 6—Authorities are seeking tips to find two Oakland County children they say were taken by their father Thursday.

Avery Elizabeth Breckenridge, a 1-year-old girl, and her brother, Jaden, 9, were last seen with Joshua Breckenridge, according to an endangered missing advisory by Michigan State Police.

The mother of the children told detectives that Breckenridge took them and her vehicle without permission at about 11 a.m. from their Independence Township home, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

"Breckenridge has taken the children in the past. He is on probation for a domestic violence conviction and wears an electronic tether," sheriff's officials said. "He is not permitted to leave the state without permission of a judge. Oakland County prosecutors are expected to appear in court on Friday to ask a judge to revoke Breckenridge's probation."

Breckenridge is believed to be headed to his mother's home in Greenville, North Carolina, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe Breckenridge was driving south on Interstate 77 near Ripley, West Virginia, around 5 p.m., and have alerted police in that state as well as North Carolina.

Investigators said he was driving a white 2003 GMC Yukon with no license plate.

Avery has a heart condition that causes seizures, and her father did not take the child's medication, authorities said.

She is described as 32 inches tall, 32 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

A description of her brother was not provided.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oakland County Sheriffs Office at (248) 858-4950.