2 Oakleaf High School students facing felony charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus

Two students from Oakleaf High School are facing felony charges after an incident involving a gun on campus on Wednesday, according to Clay County District Schools Police.

Action News Jax has requested the students’ arrest reports, which should provide more details into this case.

The students are facing felony charges of possession of a firearm on campus.

The school was put on a Code Red lockdown after students reported to an administrator they spotted another student on campus with a gun.

The school district police department said just one gun was recovered, but it was fully loaded.

Clay County District Schools Police Chief Kenneth Wagner said the police were quick to act.

“While the outcomes were not anything similar to what happened in the other parts of our country, because it was thwarted before it happened, but, it’s still traumatic to some students,” Wagner said.

A parent Action News Jax spoke with on Wednesday after the incident said it brings comfort that the issue was resolved as quickly as it was.

“Thank God the authorities did what they had to and nothing negative came out as far as someone being injured,” parent Jonny Perry said.

A school crossing guard noted school traffic seemed less than usual the day after what parents called a “terrifying” incident.

